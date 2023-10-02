Rob Van Dam Recalls TNA’s ECW Reunion At Hardcore Justice 2010

Rob Van Dam recently looked back at the ECW reunion that happened in TNA at Hardcore Justice. The show saw RVD battle Sabu in the main event, and Van Dam named it as one of his favorite moments in the company on his 1 Of a Kind podcast.

“One that comes to mind was when we did the ECW reunion there, that was really cool,” Van Dam said (per Wrestling Inc). “We already had the WWE one. The idea was some of the guys didn’t feel that was the proper send-off. This was going to be all ECW, and not even book guys that aren’t on the show or whatever.”

He continued, “I knew it wasn’t going to be as big as One Night Stand. But I still liked always being around those guys, I liked celebrating that spirit, and I loved my match with Sabu, and would hold it up against any of the other matches that we had together. So that sticks out as one of my favorite memories.”