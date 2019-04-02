Various News: Rob Van Dam Set for Meet and Greet at United We Stand, King Cuerno Off Card, Madison Rayne Returning to Impact Wrestling TV

– Rob Van Dam is set for a Backstage Experience at United We Stand on Thursday, April 4. Tickets are now on sale for the session and are available RIGHT HERE.

– PWInsider reports that King Cuerno (aka Hijo del Fantasma) is off the United We Stand card show after exiting from AAA and Lucha Underground. There have recently been rumors that Cuerno could be bound for WWE.

– PWInsider also reports that Madison Rayne will be appearing on Impact Wrestling TV this week.