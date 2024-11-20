Rob Van Dam Says WWE’s NXT Plans For Him Got Changed

On the latest episode of 1 Of A Kind, Rob Van Dam talked about appearing on the WWE NXT episode at the 2300 Arena, where he screwed Wes Lee out of a match after being attacked earlier in the night, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On his experience at the 2300 Arena: “Yeah, it felt really welcoming. Everybody from top to bottom was super-cool. And everyone went out of their way to make me feel welcome if and when I want to come back. Which, I got some unsettled business now with Wes [Lee] and his punk ass. They all seem really legit. It’s really cool. Everybody is happy, they all grew up watching my generation of wrestlers so they’re really stoked to have us there working with them. They value our perspective. It’s really cool.”

On whether there were more plans to use him at the show: “Just like always, we are unfiltered here at RVD… but basically, I think that you would not be wrong if you thought that maybe there was some plans that got changed. And if so, that it was done for the betterment of me, and for my wellbeing. So, let me just leave it there for now, and I will definitely talk more about this when I have more to talk about. And hopefully, everybody who can relate will be glad that I talked about it, But a little early right now… I wanted to wrestle too, I was really bummed. I will be back.”

On catching up with Booker T: “A little bit. Not much, not much. But I see him every once in a while, and that’s how the business always has been for me anyway. Unless I have someone specific to talk to him about, you know, ‘Hey Book, I’m gonna be coming out to Houston in a couple of weeks,’ and boom, boom, boom. But otherwise, even if I don’t see wrestlers for a couple of years, now when I see them, it’s pretty much just a big hug and just like, ‘Man, look at you. Alright. There you go.’”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 1 Of A Kind an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.