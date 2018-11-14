Rob Van Dam On a WWE Return: ‘Never Say Never’

– Rob Van Dam spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his stretching routine, a possible WWE return and more. Highlights are below:

On his famous splits routine: “Even in ’91, when I was in the indies in Florida, I still had my stretch routine back then. When I did my splits on the floor, there was always, always some homosexual remark made from one of the wrestlers. You can guess what those guys said, but my stretching has played a significant part in my longevity and my physical health.”

On the possibility of a WWE return: “I know that my fans want to see me back in WWE, To that, I can say, it’s good to be wanted. I can tell you that I enjoy my days off a lot more than my days on, but I appreciate the fans. It’s because of them I have the life I have. So thank you to the fans, I know they’re going to stick with me for life, and never say never.”