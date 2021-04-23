Rob Van Dam Recalls Frustrations With How He Was Used In WWE, Winning WWE Title At ECW One Night Stand 2006

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Rob Van Dam discussed his frustrations with how he was being used in WWE, winning the WWE title at ECW One Night Stand 2006, and much more. You can read Rob Van Dam’s comments below.

Rob Van Dam on his frustrations with how he was being used in WWE and his passionate promo ahead of One Night Stand 2006: “That was a complete shoot about how I felt at the time. Now, looking back at the big picture, I look at it a little differently because the more I’m alive, the more I learn about life. I still appreciate the perspective I came from and everything. That was integrity, and that was what the fans enjoyed. I can look at the overall business a little bit with a bigger picture now because when I’m in that mindset, so competitive, I’m thinking, ‘This position should be mine. I should be the guy. You shouldn’t bump me off for that.’ All that stuff in my mind was like, hey, if they want to get their investment out of me, then why aren’t they doing this with me? A lot of those frustrations are, I guess just a part of the job. But looking at it from where I’m at now and knowing how everything turned out – I probably wasted time on negative energy and thoughts and being stubborn in certain areas. When I look at it like that overall now, I’m glad everything had its place.”

On winning the WWE Championship: “That was my crowning moment. Not just because I reached the No. 1 spot having the WWE Championship – there’s so much more to it than that. That moment, that night, all of that was me sticking to my guns. I went to Vince with the idea to bring ECW back for a pay-per-view because I said you’ve got so many guys wrestling on your roster now that are former ECW alumni, and we all loved ECW so much. Well, that became One Night Stand, which became One Night Stand two. So, knowing that I was fighting for what I believed in, and everybody in that crowd was so 100 percent me, my beliefs, and everything I stood for, they shared that passion with me. And they were 100 percent against everything that Cena stood for in their minds. So, it was really a one of a kind experience where all the variables were so good. Winning that night felt like a victory not just for me, but for all the hardcore fans.”

