Robbie Eagles Initially Thought His NJPW Work Was Done For 2020, Talks Super J-Cup Talent Pool

Robbie Eagles discussed the Super J-Cup and Best of Super Juniors tournaments in a new interview with NJPW. You can check out some highlights below:

On how the last six months have been since the initial Best of the Super Jr. tour was cancelled: “Hard. It’s been hard especially as there was really nothing to do at first. I had some equipment to stay in shape, but not in-ring shape because everything was shut down across the board. When things opened up a little bit more, that was great because I could train with other people again, but as far as NJPW was concerned … February I had a (NEVER 6-Man Tag Team Championship) title match, and I lost, and that’s a pretty crappy way to end the year, but I thought ‘well, that’s it for 2020.’ I was set on 2021.”

On if he felt envious watching the G1: “Oh yeah. I’ve only ever been in BOSJ once, and since then I’ve been tagging a lot, so I haven’t had as much of a chance to test myself as a singles wrestler in New Japan. I feel I’m mentally ready now, but BOSJ will be the true test.”

On fans being encouraged to clap instead of chant due to COVID-19 restrictions: “Well it’s different, for sure, but the fans are still turning up, they’re still filing the arenas, and even though they can’t chant or yell, they’re making up for it. They’re clapping harder than they ever had before, and they’re clearly just as invested. The other juniors have the experience edge over me with these crowds, but I think doing it once gets you used to it. The passion will still be there.”

On being the only non-Japanese participant in BOSJ: “Once I realized that was my position, I realized I wasn’t just representing Australia, but everyone all over the world. I know you have Master Wato or DOUKI who have spent a lot of time in Mexico and have some international fans perhaps, but I definitely stick out, and I think it’ll make me a target, being the only non-Japanese guy.”

On the Super J-Cup having names like ACH, Chris Bey, and Lio Rush: “It’s a lot of guys you would never predict would get in a New Japan ring. I’m super interested, it’s exciting as a wrestler and it’s exciting for the fans to see two big junior heavyweight tournaments.”

On a potential Wrestle Kingdom 15 match between the Best Of The Super Juniors winner and the Super J-Cup winner: “It’s a complicated situation. Obviously we don’t quite know who might be able to make the trip to Japan, but certainly both winners would have a valid claim for the number one contendership. Maybe with two nights in the Tokyo Dome, you could have the BOSJ winner versus the SJC winner on January 4 to decide a title match on January 5. Or you could have a three way for the title. I remember seeing Ryu Lee, Taiji Ishimori and Bandido in that three way for the title at Madison Square Garden in 2019.”