Robert Roode Says He’s Cleared To Wrestle, Enjoys Working As A Producer

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Robert Roode revealed that he has been cleared to wrestle after getting neck fusion surgery in May of last year. He had C4-C5 cervical fusion, which was his second surgery after getting C5-C6 fusion in December 2022. His last match was June 25, 2022, a loss to Omos at a live event. Here are highlights:

On being cleared to wrestle: “I just got green-lighted. The fusion has completely fused. As far as looking at it from a medical point of view, it’s safe to get back in the ring. At almost 48 years old, given the opportunity that Ive been given now, working as a producer, which was my goal coming to WWE almost eight years ago, I’m quite happy doing this. I feel like I’ve had a good run, and I’m happy doing what I do now. Could I do this full-time? There is no way I could.”

On the status of his neck: “The level six and seven is still not great. I’m feeling better. Mentally, I don’t think I could take the risk going back and working a full time schedule. I feel like I look differently, too. I always prided myself on how I looked on television. I love being in the gym and working out. When you physically don’t look the same, it’s a mental thing as well for me.”

On one last match: “I think everyone would like to have one last match, but when the wheels fall off, the wheels fall off. That’s the nature of the beast in this sport and this industry.”