Robert Roode Has Another Neck Fusion Surgery

In a post on Instagram, Robert Roode announced that he has had another fusion surgery on his neck in Birmingham, Alabama. He previously had surgery on his neck back in November, which is why he has been absent from WWE TV. It’s unknown when he might be able to return to the ring.

He wrote: “Another trip around the sun and another trip to Birmingham Alabama.

Quite a way to celebrate my birthday lol. Had a C4/5 cervical fusion to go along with the C5/6 fusion back in November.

Most importantly it was a success thanks to the man himself Dr Andy Cordover and the first class staff here at @andrews_sports_medicine

Big thank you @deneane__17 for being my rock throughout this entire process. It’s been a challenging year to say the least ??

Road to recovery part 2!”