Robert Stone Recalls Being Part of Edge Attack Segment On WWE Raw In 2006

Edge faked a Ric Flair road rage incident in the midst of a feud with Flair back in 2006 on Raw, and Robert Stone says he was the man who Edge attacked. The segment went down on the January 2nd, 2006 episode of Raw and saw the then-WWE star play off Flair’s real-life road rage incident by impersonating Flair and pulling a man out of his car to attack him on the side of the road. Stone spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about playing the victim in the segment, noting that he was pulled form a match on Sunday Night Heat in order to play the role.

“I’ll say this, I was selling the eye poke because it really hurt,” Stone recalled. “I do remember that and I do remember cars driving by also, and the producers that were around the cars as we were filming go like, ‘No, you could pass.’ As, like, this guy’s getting beaten on the road. I told this story at another interview I did, but I was in a Sunday Night Heat match. I believe it was me and I believe Darren Young against the Heartthrobs. If you remember, Romeo Roselli. That was a step-up match and they pulled me from that match because they needed the smallest extra that was there to do this.”

Stone added, “I remember I was upset at the time because I wanted a match. I wanted to be able to put on my gear and get oiled up and it was in Continental Airlines, which is my home arena. So I wanted to wrestle there. But this ended up being way more memorable, obviously. We’retalking about it now and it was on an episode of one, it was one of RAW’s Greatest Moments on like one of their episodes. I can’t remember the year. It was wild to just to think that that had actually happened. But I think my size and build just kind of fit what they needed, you know?”

Stone is set to be on commentary with Peter Rosenberg for WWE EVOLVE, which premieres tomorrow on Tubi.