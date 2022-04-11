wrestling / News
The Rock, Bella Twins, Xavier Woods Appear at Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards (Clips)
The Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards took place over the weekend and The Rock, The Bella Twins, and Xavier Woods all made appearances. You can see the following clips of Rock presenting a clip from DC League of Super-Pets with Kevin Hart, Woods presenting with Josh Peck, and the Bellas on the red carpet as well as a pic of the Bellas on stage with YouTuber Karl Jacobs:
What a slime-tastic moment! 💚 🎉 @TheRock and @KevinHart4real brought us a #KCA exclusive clip of Warner Bros @dcsuperpets! In theaters July 29, Rated PG. pic.twitter.com/QBnuqQrrRY
— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) April 10, 2022
we found another one! pic.twitter.com/0iYcUBQMrI
— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) April 10, 2022
Adult me and little kid me are high fiving. Thanks @itsjoshpeck https://t.co/A2G7t1H4VS
— Austin Creed ✈️ Pax East (@AustinCreedWins) April 10, 2022
