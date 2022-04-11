The Rock, Bella Twins, Xavier Woods Appear at Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards (Clips)

The Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards took place over the weekend and The Rock, The Bella Twins, and Xavier Woods all made appearances. You can see the following clips of Rock presenting a clip from DC League of Super-Pets with Kevin Hart, Woods presenting with Josh Peck, and the Bellas on the red carpet as well as a pic of the Bellas on stage with YouTuber Karl Jacobs:

