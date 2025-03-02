The Rock On Where John Cena’s WWE Elimination Chamber Heel Turn Ranks Among Wrestling’s Historic Angles

The Rock made a big impact at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday night and leaving with John Cena and Travis Scott. After the show, he spoke to the media and discussed where tonight’s angle ranks among the iconic angles, if his Final Boss character is a heel or a face, how he and Triple H both like to think longterm about storylines, and more. Highlights of his comments are below.

On where tonight’s angle ranks among the iconic angles in wrestling history: “What I felt tonight, and I’ve been a part of some really phenomenal pro-wrestling angles, and as a kid growing up, I’ve seen some amazing pro-wrestling angles. I felt like tonight stood beside all of those that were the iconic angles, so it was really incredible. Overall, I thought the performances by everybody across the board, all the women, all the men, they put it out there, and I’m very proud of them.”

On if the Final Boss is a heel or a babyface: “The Final Boss is a lot of things. He’s a heel, he’s a babyface, but also, he’s one who doesn’t adhere to the typical pro-wrestling tropes that we find of, oh, a heel talks like this, or a babyface talks like this.”

On how he loves long term storytelling: “I’m a long gamer, and I like long gaming, and I like creating with Paul, with Brian Gewirtz, and Maya Lasry, who is on my side of the team, and I like creating with Paul and his team as well. We’re long gamers.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit WWE with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.