WWE News: The Rock Responds to Tweet From SpongeBob, Jokes About His Favorite Moana Song, and Nikki Bella Shares Photo With Her Niece at the Gym
– The official Twitter account for the cartoon character, SpongeBob, sent out a tweet to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asking if he took his nickname from Patrick Star’s home. You can check out The Rock’s response below.
Hey @TheRock, what inspired your nickname…Patrick Star's home? Either way, we love it! #SaySomethingNiceDay pic.twitter.com/PLL5VzfWGc
— SpongeBob (@SpongeBob) June 1, 2018
Hi Bob, which nickname are you referring to? Big Daddy? The Rock? Samoan Thor? Beef Piston? Or the inappropriate one I earned back in college?
Ps, love your work.
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2018
– Additionally, someone asked The Rock to settle a debate on the best song from Disney’s Moana, which co-starred The Rock as Maui. The Rock’s response is available below.
This is a long shot, but @TheRock, we really need you to settle a @MensHealthMag office debate: What's the best song in Moana? pic.twitter.com/D7rwcXLvS6
— Jordyn Taylor (@jordynhtaylor) June 1, 2018
“Let It Go”
You’re welcome. https://t.co/BPMS6gwpWQ
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 3, 2018
– Nikki Bella shared a photo on her Instagram account, showing her and her niece, Birdie Danielson, at the gym. You can check out that tweet below.