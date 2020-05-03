WWE News: The Rock Wins Kids Choice Award, Mandy Rose on Sonya Deville’s Smackdown Attack

– The Rock added another win to his resume, picking up an award at this weekend’s Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. Yahoo! reports that Rock won Favorite Movie Actor at the show, which held a virtual ceremony.

Rock said while accepting his win, “Hey, kids all around the world, I want to say thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for voting for me. And I also want to thank and commend the Kids’ Choice Awards for using this broadcast to raise really critical awareness for child hunger … I want you to stay positive; I want you to stay happy; I want you to stay healthy; I want you to go to bed tonight feeling great. Because, however old you are, around the world, just know that you are still bigger than Kevin Hart. I love you guys.”

– The latest video on Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville’s Damandyz Donuts channel features Rose discussing Deville’s attack on her during Smackdown, as well as (of course) donuts: