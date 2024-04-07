The Rock On If He Has Another Match in His Future, How He Feels After WrestleMania 40 Match, Job Triple H Has Done

The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 40 Night One. During the post-show press conference, Rock spoke about how he feels after wrestling again, whether he plans to wrestle another match, and what it felt like knowing this was the first WrestleMania without Vince McMahon and under Triple H. Highlights of his comments are below.

On how he feels after his first wrestling match in years: “I feel great, body feels great, I just had the time of my life, and I put in a lot of work, we had a hell of a training camp which lasted probably 10-12 weeks and I wanted to make sure I was as prepared as I could possibly be. These guys who I wrestled with tonight as you guys knew, they’re the best in the world and on the planet and I wanted to make sure I came in game ready and ring ready as best I can. As you guys knew, it’s impossible to simulate what happens in the ring. You can run your training camps, I had a ring set up and flown to Hawaii where we were at, where I spend a lot of time with my family, where we live, a ring in California as well, a ring in Georgia, to make sure around every corner, everywhere I went, the first quarter of this year, there was a ring. Flew in a lot of wrestlers who are really amazing and willing to work their asses off to just make sure that I was prepared, so we went out there, I enjoyed every second of that, and I’ve been a lucky guy over the years to have participated in some cool things that have been very gratifying. There is nothing like performing at WrestleMania, in front of thousands and thousands of people, and there is nothing like performing with your fellow pro-wrestlers.”

On if he has another match in his future: “There might be. Can’t elaborate much on that, but there might be. I love what I do, and I love our business, and I was born into our business, as you guys know, so we’ll see.”

On the job Triple H has done and how this WrestleMania felt knowing Vince McMahon is no longer involved and Triple H is in charge: “I think that Triple H has done a tremendous job as our chief creative officer, I think that’s his title, he has a few, earned every single one of them. I like ushering in new things and new times and new eras and it feels like in our world here, professional wrestling, it is a new era that we’re ushering in. I talked to Triple H earlier as we were kicking off and kicking off the show tonight and without giving detail on what we talked about, it was a special night for him. This was the beginning of something and marking the beginning of something new for him, under his creative, and I think from a company standpoint, this is an exciting time for the company, for WWE, an exciting time for TKO. You felt the convergence towards the end of the year when the acquisition happened, you felt the convergence in the first quarter of the year as I was fortunate enough to come back and kind of traversed our way to what these storylines could look like, so it’s an exciting time and I think we capped off day one of WrestleMania that we had stated was gonna be the biggest of all time, which is really saying a lot given the givens and how many great WrestleManias there has been in the past, so I thought collectively as a company and a team, put out a really great show tonight.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 411mania.com for the transcription.