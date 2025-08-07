Various News: Rockin’ Robin’s Book Releasing Next Week, Bill Eadie’s Memoir Coming Tomorrow

– Rockin’ Robin is releasing her memoir next week. Robin Smith’s book, co-written by Bobbie Murphy, is titled Worthless: The Robin Smith Story and releases on August 11th. The book can be pre-ordered here and is described as follows:

“From author and former WWF Women’s Champion Robin Smith, known in the ring as Rockin’ Robin, and author Bobbie Smith, come together to tell the story of Robin’s life. From her nightmarish childhood to reaching the height of her chosen profession, Robin travelled the world and experienced things that most people only dream of. Worthess: The Robin Smith Story tells a remarkable story of tragedy and triumph.”

– Bill Eadie’s book The Masked Superstar Takes on the World: The Bill Eadie Story releases tomorrow. The book is available here and is described as follows: