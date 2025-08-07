wrestling / News
Various News: Rockin’ Robin’s Book Releasing Next Week, Bill Eadie’s Memoir Coming Tomorrow
– Rockin’ Robin is releasing her memoir next week. Robin Smith’s book, co-written by Bobbie Murphy, is titled Worthless: The Robin Smith Story and releases on August 11th. The book can be pre-ordered here and is described as follows:
“From author and former WWF Women’s Champion Robin Smith, known in the ring as Rockin’ Robin, and author Bobbie Smith, come together to tell the story of Robin’s life. From her nightmarish childhood to reaching the height of her chosen profession, Robin travelled the world and experienced things that most people only dream of. Worthess: The Robin Smith Story tells a remarkable story of tragedy and triumph.”
– Bill Eadie’s book The Masked Superstar Takes on the World: The Bill Eadie Story releases tomorrow. The book is available here and is described as follows:
“In 1974, high school teacher, coach and professional wrestler, Bill Eadie donned the hood of The Masked Superstar. From that moment, Bill traveled the world working with all the best talent in the territories. Join us as Bill shares with us stories from the days before the face paint.”
