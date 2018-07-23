WWE News: The Rock’s Skyscraper Disappoints, Ronda Rousey on Shark Week

According to the 411 Box Office Report, Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper followed up its disappointing start with a 56% drop to $11 million. The Rock-starring action-thriller had a heavier sophomore fall than its nearest comparisons in Johnson’s resume, April’s Rampage (44%) and 2015’s San Andreas (53%). The film is currently sitting at $46.7 million domestically and $131.8 million worldwide, which are both less impressive than Universal was probably hoping for. The film should end with around $75 million in the US and probably won’t make a profit against its $125 million budget, plus marketing.

– Tonight at 7 PM, The Discovery Channel will present a “Sharkopedia Edition” of last night’s Ronda Rousey Uncaged special.

– Here is Ronda Rousey on Shark After Dark: Even Darker….