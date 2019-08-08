Rocky Romero and More Added to NJPW Super J-Cup

– NJPW has announced a new set of entrants for the Super J-Cup, including Rocky Romero and more. The company announced on Twitter that Romero, Clark Connors, Jonathan Gresham and Soberano, Jr. are joining the tournament. They join the previously-announced Amazing Red, BUSHI, YOH, Taiji Ishimori, Ryusuke Taguchi, Caristico, SHO, TJP, and Dragon Lee.

The tournament takes place August 22nd to the 24th in Tacoma, San Francisco and Long Beach.