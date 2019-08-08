wrestling / News
Rocky Romero and More Added to NJPW Super J-Cup
August 8, 2019 | Posted by
– NJPW has announced a new set of entrants for the Super J-Cup, including Rocky Romero and more. The company announced on Twitter that Romero, Clark Connors, Jonathan Gresham and Soberano, Jr. are joining the tournament. They join the previously-announced Amazing Red, BUSHI, YOH, Taiji Ishimori, Ryusuke Taguchi, Caristico, SHO, TJP, and Dragon Lee.
The tournament takes place August 22nd to the 24th in Tacoma, San Francisco and Long Beach.
Four more entrants revealed for SUPER J-CUP!
Rocky Romero!
Clark Connors!
Jonathan Gresham!
and
Soberano Jr.!
All join the field!
Details: https://t.co/xV4Iy8Gd41
Finals tickets: https://t.co/DQc0E3n36i#njpw #sjcup pic.twitter.com/djFhJouXn4
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Csonka’s NXT UK Review 8.07.19 (Ep. 55)
- Hulk Hogan Shares His Memories of Watching Dusty Rhodes Growing Up, Dusty’s Influence on His First Steps Into the Business
- Cody Discusses Shawn Spears’ Rise, How AEW’s ‘Road To’ Videos Help Get Talent Over
- Tony Khan Says AEW Took a Financial Bath on the Free B/R Live Shows, Expects Huge Revenue Streams After TNT Move