Rocky Romero Doesn’t See a Spot For Himself In Bullet Club

Rocky Romero enjoys being a heel, but he doesn’t see himself being part of the Bullet Club. Romero spoke with Fightful for a new interview and during the conversation, he said that he didn’t have any interest in being part of the group right now. You can see some highlights below:

On potentially joining Bullet Club: “No. I don’t think, especially its current version of Bullet Club, I don’t think that there’s a spot for me at all. I feel like the position that I’m at just makes it a lot easier for a lot of things to happen, especially for the stuff I do backstage. So if I turned complete heel and joined Bullet Club, I feel like that would make things a little more difficult for me. I like the spot that I’m in.”

On enjoying playing a heel: “I do love being a heel. I’m going over to CMLL this year and really getting to explore that side, ‘cause it’s been so long, has been awesome for me and creatively, especially personally it’s been getting to do a bunch of things that I’ve always wanted to do or had ideas to get to flex and do that. Like making a music video and going in on Volador, talking crap about Mascara Dorada. I’ve loved the stuff that I’ve done in CMLL this year so much. It’s obviously the best singles stuff I’ve done, for sure, and maybe some of the best work I’ve ever done really, honestly.”