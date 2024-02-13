wrestling / News
Rocky Romero Reportedly Part Of AEW’s Front Office
February 12, 2024 | Posted by
Rocky Romero is reportedly part of AEW’s front office now. F4W Online reports that Romero is now part of the company’s front office, a report that Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed.
Romero has worked with AEW in his capacity as a liaison with NJPW over the last few years and has helped facilitate a number of relationships between companies. He has also worked on screen for AEW, NJPW, CMLL, MLW and more, reigning as the latter company’s current World Middleweight Champion.
Accurate! https://t.co/bb90MlY3gq
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 13, 2024
