Rocky Romero Reportedly Part Of AEW’s Front Office

Rocky Romero is reportedly part of AEW’s front office now. F4W Online reports that Romero is now part of the company’s front office, a report that Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has confirmed.

Romero has worked with AEW in his capacity as a liaison with NJPW over the last few years and has helped facilitate a number of relationships between companies. He has also worked on screen for AEW, NJPW, CMLL, MLW and more, reigning as the latter company’s current World Middleweight Champion.