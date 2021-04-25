wrestling / News
WWE News: Roddy Piper’s Biography Episode Premiering Tonight, Tonight’s WWE Most Wanted
April 25, 2021 | Posted by
– A&E’s latest Biography special premieres tonight, looking at the one and only “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. The special debuts at 8 PM ET and is directed by Joe Lavine. You can see a preview of the episode below:
– Also airing on tonight on A&E is the second episode of WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures, premiering after the Biography episode at 10 PM ET. It is described as follows:
“The Undertaker reunites with Kane to recount exclusive stories and search for their lost memorabilia, including an original Kane mask and the urn that was used against the Undertaker to launch Kane’s career.”
