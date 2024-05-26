– During a recent interview with AEW Unrestricted, AEW International Champion Roderick Strong discussed his upcoming title bout against Will Ospreay. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Roderick Strong on how he feels going into Double or Nothing: “I feel great. I feel ready. This is the perfect time for this match to happen. This is something that I need personally, but also I think Will does as well. I think because of the magnitude of this pay-per-view and all of the eyes that will be on it, I think it’s a great opportunity to show the world once again exactly who I am and remind everybody because I think sometimes they forget. So the bigger the stage, the better the opportunity for me.”

Strong on Will Ospreay: “He’s had those [great] matches, but none of them have been against me yet. So I think it’s an opportunity for him to figure himself out. He can be the greatest of all time in his head, and the people can applaud him as much they want, but when he gets in there with me, it’s a whole different experience, and he’s gonna have to dig deep and see what he’s really all about.”

On his intention to surprise people against Ospreay: “I think I’ve been handling it as well as I possibly can, and I’ve been reminding every possible time that I can that he is a child, and children make mistakes, especially when the pressure is high. I think at Double or Nothing, there’s an expectation of him to wipe the floor with me, run right through me, and I think I’m gonna surprise a lot of people, and I’m gonna put him in a very vulnerable situation that I don’t think he get out of.”

Roderick Strong versus Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship goes down later tonight at AEW Double or Nothing. This will be their first singles match against each other in nearly nine years. Tonight’s show is being held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.