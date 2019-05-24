wrestling / News

WWE News: Roderick Strong Set For EVOLVE Events Next Month, Stokely Hathaway Gets CD Player Update, Tickets For NXT Takeover Wargames On Sale

May 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– EVOLVE has announced that Roderick Strong will appear at their June 29-30 events in New York. His opponents have not been named.

– Thanks to Drew Gulak, Stokely Hathaway has a major update in the hunt for his CD player.

– Tickets are now on sale for WWE NXT Takeover: Wargames in November.

