Roderick Strong vs. Fuminori Abe Set For DPW Limit Break

April 16, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
DPW Limit Break Image Credit: DPW

Roderick Strong is set to compete at DPW Limit Break against Fuminori Abe. DPW announced the special singles match for their May 19th show, as you can see below.

The show is set to take place in Durham, North Carolina, and the match between Strng and Abe will have an expected time limit.

