Roderick Strong vs. Fuminori Abe Set For DPW Limit Break
April 16, 2024 | Posted by
Roderick Strong is set to compete at DPW Limit Break against Fuminori Abe. DPW announced the special singles match for their May 19th show, as you can see below.
The show is set to take place in Durham, North Carolina, and the match between Strng and Abe will have an expected time limit.
🚨 DPW LB UPDATE 🚨
RODERICK STRONG takes on FUMINORI ABE in a special singles match with an extended time limit on May 19th in Durham!
DPW Limit Break
🗓️ 05/19 | Durham, NC
🎟 https://t.co/zuMyEshkdN pic.twitter.com/p445ma637F
— DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) April 16, 2024
