ROH Adds Pure Title Match, Two More Matches To ROH 19th Anniversary Card

On this week’s edition of ROH Week By Week, the company announced two new matches for its 19th Anniversary event on March 26, including Jonathan Gresham defending the ROH Pure Championship against Dak Draper.

ROH also added two singles matches, with Mark Briscoe set to go one-on-one with Flip Gordon, and Dalton Castle squaring off against Josh Woods.

Here’s the updated card for the ROH 19th Anniversary show:

*ROH World Championship: RUSH vs. Jay Lethal

*ROH Pure Championship: Jonathan Gresham vs. Dak Draper

*Grudge Match: EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe

*ROH Television Championship: Dragon Lee vs. Tracy Williams

*ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun) vs. MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus)

*Unsanctioned Match: Matt Taven vs. Vincent

Mark Briscoe vs. Flip Gordon

Dalton Castle vs. Josh Woods