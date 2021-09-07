ROH Announces 10 Participants for Honor Rumble at Death Before Dishonor

– ROH has announced 10 of the 15 participants for the scheduled Honor Rumble that will take place at Death Before Dishonor on Sept. 12. The Honor Rumble will air free for Hour One of the show, which will be available for free on HonorClub, ROH’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page. You can see the full announcement below:\

TEN PARTICIPANTS ANNOUNCED FOR HONOR RUMBLE ON DEATH BEFORE DISHONOR HOUR ONE

ROH has revealed 10 of the 15 participants in the Honor Rumble that takes place at Death Before Dishonor on Sept.12 in Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

The Honor Rumble will be part of Death Before Dishonor Hour One, which airs for free on multiple platforms, including HonorClub and ROH’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern. The pay-per-view portion of the Death Before Dishonor starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The battle royal-style match begins with two competitors chosen at random. Every 90 seconds, another competitor enters the ring. The winner of the Honor Rumble receives a future shot at the ROH World Title.

In addition to Danhausen, who was previously announced for the match, here are the other wrestlers confirmed to participate:

— Beer City Bruiser

— PJ Black

— Dak Draper

— Rey Horus

— Brian Johnson

— Joe Keys

— Brian Milonas

— Sledge

— Silas Young

Who will the other five competitors be? Could there be some surprises? Join us live in Philadelphia or watch for free on ROH’s social media platforms or HonorClub to find out!