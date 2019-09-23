wrestling / News
ROH Announces New Date & Location For San Antonio Show
– Ring of Honor is moving the location for their second night of Survival of the Fittest in San Antonio. The company announced on Monday that the show will be moving to the Aztec Theater in the city for the November 10th show, with tickets going on sale October 2nd for HonorClub members and the 4th for the general public.
The full announcement is below:
SAN ANTONIO SHOW MOVED TO HISTORIC AZTEC THEATRE ON NOV. 10
There’s a new date and venue for ROH’s return to San Antonio. The company is pleased to announce that Night 2 of Survival of the Fittest will take place on Sunday, Nov. 10 at the historic Aztec Theatre.
Tickets for the event go on sale this Wednesday, October 2 at 10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members and Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. Central for the general public.
The show will feature the finals of the Survival of the Fittest tournament, the winner of which will receive a future shot at the ROH World Championship. Past winners of the prestigious tournament include the likes of Marty Scurll, Jay Lethal, Bryan Danielson, Tyler Black, Adam Cole and Roderick Strong.
This will be ROH’s second time at the beautiful Aztec Theatre, which opened in 1926 as one of the most decorative motion picture palaces in the country. Located in the heart of downtown San Antonio, the Aztec Theatre is considered a Meso-American architectural work of art.
From its stunning lobby and mezzanine to the glorious theatre and balcony, the Aztec Theatre is an experience unlike any other. It’s fitting that the theatre should host ROH, a pro wrestling experience unlike any other featuring the best wrestlers on the planet!
ROH PRESENTS SURVIVAL OF THE FITTEST NIGHT 2
SUNDAY, NOV. 10
THE AZTEC THEATRE
BELL TIME: 7:00
DOORS AND MEET AND GREETS 5:30
104 N ST MARYS ST
