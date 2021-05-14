wrestling / News
ROH Announces Return Of Survival of the Fittest Tournament
Ring of Honor has announced the return of the ROH Survival of the Fittest tournament, which will get underway in June on ROH television. Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, Adam Cole, and Damien Priest are among the previous Survival of the Fittest tournament winners.
Here are the full details from the newest installment of Eck’s Files on the return of the tournament:
You asked for the Survival of the Fittest tournament to come back and the ROH Board of Directors listened. The tournament returns in June on ROH TV.
Originating in 2004 and last held in 2018, the tournament is composed of a series of qualifying matches, with the winners meeting in a multi-man elimination match to determine the overall winner. The lone survivor will be rewarded with a future shot at the ROH World Championship.
Past winners of Survival of the Fittest include Bryan Danielson, Tyler Black, Jay Lethal and Adam Cole.
Survival of the Fittest was the overwhelming winner of a poll on the ROH The Experience Facebook page that asked which of ROH’s annual events fans would most like to see return in 2021.
More Trending Stories
- UPDATE: Notes On Last Week’s Smackdown: Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns Went Off-Script, Details On Who Was Backstage
- WWE Has Changed Its Policy For COVID Testing At NXT Tapings
- More Details On AEW Dynamite Episodes Not Airing On Wednesdays Next Month
- Paige Trolls Fans With ‘Plastic Surgery’ Filter Photo