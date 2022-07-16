ROH Countdown to Death Before Dishonor Set for Tuesday

– Ring of Honor has announced that the ROH Countdown to Death Before Dishonor will debut following AEW Dark on Tuesday, July 19. The event is scheduled for one week from today on Saturday, July 23. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view and Bleacher Report.

