ROH Debuting ‘Wildcard Wednesday’ Weekly Series Soon

ROH has announced the impending debut of a new 'Wildcard Wednesday' weekly series via Kevin Ecks' column

Ring of Honor will soon be debuting a new weekly feature called Wildcard Wednesday, which will consist of multi-person tag matches between teams selected at random.

Think ROH’s annual Christmas Surprise match, only without the Santa hats.

The matches will be taped at ROH events before the live stream begins and then air on ROH’s YouTube channel and HonorClub. The first matches for Wildcard Wednesday will take place at Bound By Honor on Feb. 28 in Nashville, Tenn., and Gateway To Honor on Feb. 29 in St. Louis.

Everyone on the ROH active roster is eligible to be selected to compete in Wildcard Wednesday matches, which means friend and foe could be on the same side and friends could be on opposite sides.