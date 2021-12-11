wrestling / News
ROH Final Battle 2021 Preview: The End of an Era
– Tonight will see the end of an era for Ring of Honor with ROH Final Battle 2021. ROH will be going on a hiatus following tonight’s show as the company looks to pivot and find a new strategy before a planned return with Supercard of Honor in April.
As previously noted, ROH World champion Bandido is off the card after being diagnosed with COVID-19. As such, Jay Lethal will face Jonathan Gresham in a last-minute replacement match. ROH will address the world title situation for Final Battle Hour One, which airs free later today at 7:00 pm ET HonorClub, YouTube, and Facebook.
ROH Final Battle 2021 is being held at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena later today in Baltimore, Maryland. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view, HonorClub, and FITE TV. Here’s the full lineup:
* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham
* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs. The Briscoes
* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson
* ROH TV Championship Match: Dalton Castle vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry
* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous
* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C vs. Willow
* Fight Without Honor: Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King
* Homicide, Brody King & Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom
* Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus
* Chelsea Green and The Hex vs. Miranda Alize and The Allure
* Pre-Show: Ten Man Wild Card Tag Match
* Update on status of ROH World Title
More Trending Stories
- Kyle O’Reilly Also A Free Agent Now, O’Reilly and Gargano Removed From WWE Internal Roster
- WWE Reportedly Trying To Keep Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Happy, Deals Up Soon
- Note On Wrestling Ticket Sales On Secondary Market, GCW Said To Be Doing The Best
- Backstage Update on Johnny Gargano Not Re-Signing With WWE, Will Be Free Agent