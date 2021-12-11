ROH Final Battle 2021 Preview: The End of an Era

– Tonight will see the end of an era for Ring of Honor with ROH Final Battle 2021. ROH will be going on a hiatus following tonight’s show as the company looks to pivot and find a new strategy before a planned return with Supercard of Honor in April.

As previously noted, ROH World champion Bandido is off the card after being diagnosed with COVID-19. As such, Jay Lethal will face Jonathan Gresham in a last-minute replacement match. ROH will address the world title situation for Final Battle Hour One, which airs free later today at 7:00 pm ET HonorClub, YouTube, and Facebook.

ROH Final Battle 2021 is being held at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena later today in Baltimore, Maryland. The show will be broadcast live on pay-per-view, HonorClub, and FITE TV. Here’s the full lineup:

* Jay Lethal vs. Jonathan Gresham

* ROH Tag Team Championships Match: The OGK vs. The Briscoes

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Josh Woods vs. Brian Johnson

* ROH TV Championship Match: Dalton Castle vs. Rhett Titus vs. Silas Young vs. Joe Hendry

* ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championships Match: Shane Taylor Promotions vs. The Righteous

* ROH Women’s Championship Match: Rok-C vs. Willow

* Fight Without Honor: Shane Taylor vs. Kenny King

* Homicide, Brody King & Tony Deppen vs. Taylor Rust, Tracy Williams & Eli Isom

* Dragon Lee vs. Rey Horus

* Chelsea Green and The Hex vs. Miranda Alize and The Allure

* Pre-Show: Ten Man Wild Card Tag Match

* Update on status of ROH World Title