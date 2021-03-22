ROH Hypes Four Corner Survival Match For 19th Anniversary Hour One

The ROH 19th Anniversary event is set for March 26, and it’ll feature a plethora of intriguing matches, including a Four Corner Survival Match featuring Danhausen, Brian Johnson, LSG, and Eli Isom.

Here’s the full release from ROH on the four-way match, which will take place during the free 19th Anniversary Hour One slot from 8 to 9 PM ET:

Four competitors with bright futures in ROH will face off at the 19th Anniversary show on March 26.

The Four Corner Survival Match between Danhausen, Brian Johnson, LSG and Eli Isom will take place on 19th Anniversary Hour One, which airs for free from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Eastern on HonorClub, Best on the Planet, STIRR City, Facebook, YouTube, FITE and channels carrying the 19th Anniversary pay-per-view..

The obvious subplot of the match is that sworn enemies Danhausen and Johnson will be in the ring together again. They have split their two one-on-one matches against each other.

Looking at the bigger picture, whoever wins this match is certain to rise in the ROH World Television Title rankings. LSG is currently ranked No. 3 in the division, while his three opponents are unranked.

LSG defeated Tony Deppen last month and pinned Bandido in a Triple Threat Elimination Match (which was won by Tracy Williams) two weeks ago.

Isom is coming off an impressive victory over Rey Horus in his first ROH match in more than a year.

Despite Johnson’s rotten attitude and toxic personality, “The Mecca” has future champion written all over him.

As for the eccentric, entertaining Danhausen, opponents who dismiss him as a joke do so at their own peril.

Who will prevail in this eclectic matchup? Join us for 19th Anniversary Hour One to find out!

ROH PRESENTS 19th ANNIVERSARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 26, 8 P.M. EASTERN

ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND HONORCLUB

19th ANNIVERSARY HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. JAY LETHAL

GRUDGE MATCH JAY BRISCOE vs. EC3

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION DRAGON LEE vs. TRACY WILLIAMS

UNSANCTIONED MATCH

MATT TAVEN vs. VINCENT

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM vs. DAK DRAPER

ROH WORLD TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH CHAMPIONS LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE’S DRAGON LEE & KENNY KING (w/AMY ROSE) vs. THE FOUNDATION’S TRACY WILLIAMS & RHETT TITUS

DALTON CASTLE vs. JOSH WOODS (w/SILAS YOUNG)

MARK BRISCOE vs. FLIP GORDON

AIRING ON HOUR ONE:

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY (MOSES & KAUN) vs. MEXISQUAD (BANDIDO, FLAMITA & REY HORUS)

FOUR CORNER SURVIVAL MATCH

DANHAUSEN vs. ELI ISOM vs. BRIAN JOHNSON vs. LSG