ROH Glory By Honor Night 2 Results: Vincent Faces Matt Taven, More

ROH held the second night of Glory By Honor on Saturday featuring Vincent and Matt Taven battling in the main event and more. You can check out the results below from the show per Wrestling Inc:

We are streaming LIVE on https://t.co/KrfEyQvw2Y now! Use #GloryByHonor while tweeting about tonight’s event What better way to kick things off?? @theDALTONcastle and @DanhausenAD are in action now! pic.twitter.com/iKehXz9wTB — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 21, 2021

* Dalton Castle defeated Danhausen

* LSG defeated World Famous CB

* Rok-C and Miranda Alize defeated Chelsea Green and Willow

* Shane Taylor Productions (c) defeated Delirious, Hallowicked, and Frightmare (ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship)

* Mark Briscoe and Brian Johnson defeated Flip Gordon and Demonic Flamita

* The Foundation defeated Violence Unlimited

* Dragon Lee and RUSH defeated Bandido and Rey Horus

* Vincent defeated Matt Taven (Steel Cage Match — Vincent earns Taven’s ROH World Title shot)