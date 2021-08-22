wrestling / News
ROH Glory By Honor Night One Highlights: Flip Gordon vs. Bandido, More
August 22, 2021
ROH has released highlight videos from the first night of Glory By Honor, with Flip Gordon vs. Bandido and more. You can see the highlights below for the show, and check out the results from night two here.
