ROH News: Jay Briscoe Missed Glory By Honor Due to COVID-19 Protocols, Latest ROH Strong Online
– Jay Briscoe’s absence from ROH Glory By Honor was reportedly due to the company’s COVID-19 protocols. PWInsider reports that Briscoe had to miss the show due to the protocols. No other information is available regarding the situation at this time.
– Trish Adora is the guest on this week’s ROH Strong podcast. You can listen to the episode below, described as follows:
“The Afro-Punk” Trish Adora talks about wanting to become the first black ROH Women’s World Champion; wanting to win the title for her mother, who is battling cancer; spending all her money to join the ROH Combine a few years ago; having to grow up fast while living in Southeast D.C.; winning the Pan-Afrikan World Diaspora Title and what it represents; training at the Team 3D Academy and with Jonathan Gresham, World Famous CB and Sumie Sakai, and much more.