ROH News: Paul London Set For Past vs. Present, Latest Throwback Thursday Match, ROH Announces ‘Wildcard Wednesdays’

– ROH has announced that Paul London will be making a ‘special appearance’ at ROH Past vs. Present. Here’s an updated card:

* Alex Shelley and Matt Sydal vs. Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon

* Xavier vs. Jay Lethal

* Homicide vs. Brody King

* Doug Williams vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Mark Briscoe vs. Jay Briscoe

* Delirious and Grizzly Redwood vs. Joe Hendry and Dalton Castle

* Havanna Pitbulls vs. Mexablood

* Sumie Sakai vs. Nicole Savoy

* John Walters vs. Mark Haskins

Paul London will make a special appearance at #PastvsPresent March 14th in Las Vegas at Sam's Town Live!

– ROH has also posted the latest throwback Thursday match, featuring Marty Scurll vs. Dragon Lee (now Ryu Lee) vs. Will Ospreay from Final Battle 2016.

– Finally, Ring of Honor announced the debut of Wildcard Wednesdays. There will be multi-person tag matches between randomly selected teams. Anyone on the roster can be chosen for the matches. They will be taped before ROH live events and then stream on Youtube. The first tapings happen at Bound By Honor (February 28 in Nashville) and Gateway To Honor (February 29 in St. Louis).