ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard Sells Out MSG, ROH CEO Comments

According to Pwinsider.com, the April 6th, 2019 ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard sold out 19-minutes after tickets went on sale to the public. They sold 12,000 tickets in pre-sales, and while there will potentially be more seats released as production is finalized; the show has sold out Madison Square Garden the night before WrestleMania, which for wrestling, is approximately 18,500 seats.

ROH CEO Joe Koff issued the following comment to Pwinsider.com…

“We are humbled and appreciative of our fans and their belief and support of Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. All we can say is Thank You!”