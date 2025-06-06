ROH On HonorClub Results 6.5.25: Athena In Action, More

The latest episode of ROH On HonorClub saw Athena return to the ring and more. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per PWInsider:

* Persephone and Thunder Rosa def. Leila Grey and Dulce Tormenta

* Earlier in the day, the Frat House are hungover from drinking last night and call over Ian Riccaboni, mocking him. Riccaboni congratulates them about their performance against The Opps on Dynamite and gets run down by them. He asks what’s next for them and Cole Karter suggests picking on the Dark Order again.

* The Frat House come out for their initiation and give the pledges some drinks, then beat them up. He says they can be in The Frat House if they win tonight.

* Cole Karter and Griff Garrison def. Dale Springs and Braxton Hunter

* Thunder Rosa and Persephone talk about their win and Persephone says she needs help in CMLL and invites Thunder Rosa to come there.

* Wheeler Yuta def. Aaron Solo

* MxM Collection, Johnny TV, and Taya Valkyrie are talk and Mansoor says he has a Proving Ground match with Bandido on next week’s show. Johnny TV and Mason Madden hype him up and Valkyrie says that the ROH World Championship will be coming to Mansoor.

* ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Rachel Armstrong. Athena beats on Armstrong after the match until Thunder Rosa comes down. She sends Athena packing and holds up the ROH Women’s World Championship

* In a fingl vignette, four masked men see a UFO and it lands, with Dalton Castle coming out and saying “Boys! Let’s go break some hearts!”

