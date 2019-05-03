ROH Owner Sinclair Reportedly Buying FOX Sports Network Regional Channels

– ROH’s parent company is reportedly set to acquire FOX Sports Network’s regional channels. The Wall Street Journal reports that Sinclair Broadcast Group has agreed to purchase the networks for Disney at a cost of $10 billion, and that the deal could be announced as soon as tomorrow.

Disney is required to divest itself of the channels as part of the agreement to buy 21st Century Fox, as they already own ESPN. They are required to sell the networks within ninety days of the completion of the Fox deal, which happened in mid-March.

The move could be significant to ROH, as it would potentially give SBG a more predominent home for the promotion than the current networks that ROH airs on through Sinclair. That said, there is not yet any confirmation that they intend to do so.

The move comes as WWE is preparing to move Smackdown to a new home on FOX’s broadcast network and AEW is said to be close to an announcement for their TV home.