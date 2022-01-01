ROH News: Note On Planned Date For Return From Hiatus, Caprice Coleman Thanks ROH

– A new report has details on when ROH’s planned return from hiatus is set for. PWInsider reports that the current targeted return date, which would be Supercard of Honor, is April 1st, 2022 in Dallas. That5 will be during WrestleMania weekend.

There is no word about what venue the show might take place at, though the word among talents at the time of the hiatus was that the venue was secured and paid before the announcement of the hiatus.

– Caprice Coleman wrote a post on the ROH website thanking the company for his time there. You can see the piece here. An excerpt is below: