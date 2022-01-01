wrestling / News
ROH News: Note On Planned Date For Return From Hiatus, Caprice Coleman Thanks ROH
– A new report has details on when ROH’s planned return from hiatus is set for. PWInsider reports that the current targeted return date, which would be Supercard of Honor, is April 1st, 2022 in Dallas. That5 will be during WrestleMania weekend.
There is no word about what venue the show might take place at, though the word among talents at the time of the hiatus was that the venue was secured and paid before the announcement of the hiatus.
– Caprice Coleman wrote a post on the ROH website thanking the company for his time there. You can see the piece here. An excerpt is below:
”I want to thank Ring of Honor for giving me this platform to inspire others.
In my 11 years here, they’ve kept their promise in allowing me to be me. This is the core of Ring of Honor; creative freedom and unforced ideas.
I am a black Christian athlete unashamed of my culture and faith. This has been a hangup for some in the past because I have no problem with saying no and walking away with my head up.
The world has changed for the better right in front of my eyes. Now we live in a world in which anything is possible. Eyes and doors are open for all.
Some believe this is it for Ring of Honor. It’s not. Even if it was, there’s solidarity in knowing that if they were going down, they were going down swinging for us, the talent.”
