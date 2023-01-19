ROH Planning Second Jay Briscoe Tribute Show, WBD Reportedly Didn’t Allow Tributes On Dynamite

As previously reported, ROH filmed a tribute show for Jay Briscoe following last night’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there are plans for a second tribute show that will happen once the weekly ROH series begins airing on Honor Club. The second show will feature a collection of Jay Briscoe matches. It will be the first episode of the new ROH series. Meltzer also said that there will be something done at Supercard of Honor for Briscoe.

It was also noted that due to Warner Bros. Discovery not wanting the Briscoes to appear on their networks, AEW was not allowed to run last night’s Dynamite as a tribute show. WBD’s issue comes from a homophobic tweet Briscoe made a decade ago, although many have said he had changed since then.