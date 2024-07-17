ROH Reportedly Set To Get More Consistent Creative

ROH is set to get more dedicated attention to its booking, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that the promotion, which is owned and booked by AEW’s Tony Khan, is likely to get “more care,” at least in the short term, with the upcoming residency for AEW and ROH in Arlington described as a potential turning point in that regard.

ROH will be having dedicated tapings in Arlington with several shows filmed across one day, as opposed to being filed before or after Dynamite and Collision on a weekly basis. One source said that this should lead to more consistent creative. MxM’s signing specifically for ROH was noted as another possible indication of such. When asked if ROH champions would be featured more on ROH TV, it was indicated that it does appear to be the case.

ROH TV airs Thursday nights on HonorClub.