ROH Signs MCW Tag Team Champions Sons of Savagery
– Ring of Honor is bringing in a new tag team in the Sons of Savagery, aka Bishop Khan and Michael Moses. The Black Wrestling Alliance Instagram account shared a post that included video that where the team was told to head to Road to G1 Supercard in Baltimore to sign their exclusive contract with the company.
The sons are the current Maryland Championship Wrestling Tag Team Champions and have also worked in Primal Conflict Wrestling out of West Virginia. They worked a couple of ROH dark matches last year.
The duo, Bishop Kaun and Malcolm Moses, have already wrestled a few dark matches for ROH and have been appearing for Future of Honor at the ROH Dojo since late last year.