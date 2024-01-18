New ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Crowned On AEW Dynamite

We have new ROH Six-Man Tag Team champions following this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s episode saw Jay White & The Gunns of Bullet Club Gold defeat the The Mogul Embassy’s Brian Cage and the Gates of Agony to capture the championships.

The win marks the victorious trio’s first run with the championships, and ends Mogul Assembly’s run at 78 days. Mogul Assembly won the titles from The Elite on the November 1st, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite.