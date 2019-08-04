wrestling / News
ROH Summer Supercard Meet & Greet Details Announced
– has announced the following details on the Meet & Greets for this month’s ROH Summer Supercard event. You can check out the full details and Meet & Greet session lineup below.
ROH Summer Supercard is set for Friday, August 9. The event will be held in Toronto, Ontario, Canada and will be streamed live on FITE.tv and Honor Club subscribers.
Don’t miss your opportunity to experience the hottest show of the summer live in Toronto!
ROH Meet & Greets will begin two hours prior to bell time. This is your opportunity to enjoy exclusive access with your favorite stars. Purchase includes one posed photo and one signed 8×10 (supplied by ROH) or personal item!
Meet & Greet talent appearing at this event:
Matt Taven – $30
G.O.D. (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) – $40
Villain Enterprises (PCO/Flip Gordon/Brody King) – $50
Lifeblood (Bandido, Haskins, Williams) – $40
Alex Shelley – $30
Shane Taylor – $30
Kelly Klein – $30
The Allure (Mandy Leon/Angelina Love/Velvet Sky) – $40
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Rock Coming Back After Steve Austin Went Home, Austin Being Upset With Rock’s Comments
- Ken Shamrock On the Advice Bret Hart Gave Him in WWE, People Backstage Thinking He and Vader Were Trying to Hurt Each Other
- Jim Ross Recalls Firing Sid Vicious at the Height of His Main Event Status
- Hulk Hogan On Match With Austin Never Happening, His Relationship With Andre the Giant, More