Various News: New Match Added to ROH Summer Supercard, Post-Summerslam Taz Show

August 5, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
ROH Summer Supercard

– ROH has announced PCO & Brody King vs. Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan for Summer Supercard this Friday. Below is the updated card.

* Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley for the ROH World Title
* Caristico, Soberano Jr. & Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero & Templario
* Kelly Klein vs. Tasha Steelz for the Women Of Honor World Title
* The Briscoes vs. Guerrillas Of Destiny in Ladder War match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles
* Shane Taylor vs. Tracy Williams for the ROH TV Title
* RUSH vs. Dalton Castle in No DQ Match
* Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal vs. Bandido & Mark Haskins
* PCO & Brody King vs. TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia

– CBS Sports Radio will broadcast a three hour live Taz Show on August 11th from 11PM-2AM ET (following Summerslam). The show can be heard on CBS Sports Radio, the CBS Sports App, and SiriusXM channel 206.

