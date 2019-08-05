Various News: New Match Added to ROH Summer Supercard, Post-Summerslam Taz Show

– ROH has announced PCO & Brody King vs. Vinny Marseglia & TK O’Ryan for Summer Supercard this Friday. Below is the updated card.

* Matt Taven vs. Alex Shelley for the ROH World Title

* Caristico, Soberano Jr. & Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero & Templario

* Kelly Klein vs. Tasha Steelz for the Women Of Honor World Title

* The Briscoes vs. Guerrillas Of Destiny in Ladder War match for the ROH World Tag Team Titles

* Shane Taylor vs. Tracy Williams for the ROH TV Title

* RUSH vs. Dalton Castle in No DQ Match

* Jonathan Gresham & Jay Lethal vs. Bandido & Mark Haskins

* PCO & Brody King vs. TK O’Ryan & Vinny Marseglia

– CBS Sports Radio will broadcast a three hour live Taz Show on August 11th from 11PM-2AM ET (following Summerslam). The show can be heard on CBS Sports Radio, the CBS Sports App, and SiriusXM channel 206.