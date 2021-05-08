wrestling / News
ROH Suspends La Facción Ingobernable For ‘Lawless Actions’
ROH has “suspended” La Facción Ingobernable for a series of “lawless actions” the stable has commited on ROH TV. The company announced via the latest edition of Kevin Ecks’ blog that the ROH Board of Directors has suspended the faction (in storyline only, of course) for their various actions such as attacking Amy Rose, using weapons and more.
The group is suspended throughout the month of May. The announcement reads:
The members of La Facción Ingobernable pride themselves on being ungovernable, but now they’ve learned that their actions do indeed have consequences.
LFI (ROH World Champion RUSH, Dragon Lee, Kenny King and Bestia del Ring) have been suspended without pay for the entire month of May by the ROH Board of Directors for an accumulation of lawless actions.
According to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, the board felt it had to take this measure because repeated fines did not deter LFI’s behavior, which included a heinous attack on former member, Amy Rose, at the 19th Anniversary show in March, and continuous disregard for the rules — including the use of weapons — in their matches.
The tipping point was LFI’s six-man tag match against Violence Unlimited two weeks ago. The bout degenerated into a chaotic brawl which resulted in the destruction of property and injuries to bystanders.
RUSH will address the suspension on “ROH Week By Week,” which premieres Tuesday at 1 p.m. Eastern on YouTube.
