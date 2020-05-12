wrestling / News

Sinclair Broadcast Group to Reportedly Bring More ROH TV Content to Affiliates

May 12, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH logo

PWInsider reports that there are currently talks to show additional Ring of Honor (ROH) television content across the Sinclair Broadcast Group and their various affiliates. Joe Koff stated that announcement on the news is forthcoming.

Additionally, this weekend’s ROH TV episode will reportedly focus on Dalton Castle.

