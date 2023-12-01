ROH TV Results 11.30.23: Billie Starkz Faces Marina Shafir, More

The latest episode of ROH TV saw Billie Starkz battle Marina Shafir and more, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* Athena held a Minion Meeting with Lexy Nair & Billie Starkz and told Starkz to handle of Marina Shafir tonight. She then called out Eddie Kingston and demanded to be treated with the respect she deserved, featuring “The Mad King” Eddie Kingston.

* ROH World Championship Proving Ground Match: Eddie Kingston def. Lee Johnson

* The Infantry def. The Boys

* Rachael Ellering was interviewed and was quickly interrupted by Maria Kanellis-Bennett, who asked why Ellering didn’t check on Leyla Hirsh. Ellering countered by asking Kanellis why she spoke with The Renegades. Hirsh thanked Kanellis for checking on her but wanted to know why she talked with The Renegades, and Kanellis said she was just introducing herself.

* Emi Sakura def. Trish Adora

* Leyla Hirsh def. Heather Reckless

* Willie Mack def. Robert Henry

* Billie Starkz def. Marina Shafir and attacked her after the match. Athena & Nair came to the ring and had an impromptu MIT Graduation Ceremony. Athena said Nair was now Minion Number Bestie. Starkz confronted Athena and said she was ready, but Athena told her it was Nair’s time. That led to Stark attacking Athena and taking the title.

* Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Dalton Castle def. Evil Uno

* Lexy Nair & Tony Khan were backstage and Billie Starkz walked up to demand a ROH Women’s Title match, which was granted for Final Battle.

* Brandon Cutler & Colt Cabana def. GPA & Trevor Outlaw

* Survival of the Fittest TV Title Eliminator Match: Komander def. Gringo Loco

* Tony Nese, Mark Sterling & Jerry Lynn were interviewed and Sterling tried to ensure he would be at ringside for Nese’s match against Ethan Page. Page showed up to argue with Nese and Lynn booked the rematch, which will have Sterling attached to the ringpost.

* La Faccion Ingobernable def. SAP

* Nyla Rose def. Zoey Lynn

* The Butcher & The Blade def. Iron Savages

* Brian Cage def. Action Andretti