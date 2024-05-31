wrestling / News
ROH TV Results 5.30.24: WorkHorsemen Battle Top Flight, More
The latest episode of ROH TV saw Top Flight take on The WorkHorsemen, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:
* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Viva Van
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom def. Nick Comoroto & Jacoby
* Serpentico def. Brady Roberts
* Marina Shafir was interviewed and said that she couldn’t be stopped, and that it gets worse when you do not deal with a problem.
* Red Velvet def. Kel. Billie Starkz attacked Velvet after the match and stomped her down, then slammed her head into the ROH Women’s Television Title.
* Zak Knight def. Sebastian Wolfe
* Lee Johnson def. Aaron Solo & Action Andretti
* Premier Athletes def. Bollywood Boyz. Premier Athletes attacked The Bollywood Boyz after the match, with The Infantry making the save.
* A video package played hyping Dalton Castle vs. Kyle Fletcher for next week.
* Top Flight def. The WorkHorsemen
https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1796320937765462207
https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1796329494149734503
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Praises Cody Rhodes, Talks What He Brings To WWE
- More Backstage Details on Jordynne Grace Debuting in WWE NXT, How It Came Together
- Ted DiBiase Shares His Most Expensive Purchase, Talks Giving Receipts To Stiff Workers
- WWE Reportedly Likely To Work More With TNA After Jordynne Grace’s NXT Appearance