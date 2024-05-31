wrestling / News

ROH TV Results 5.30.24: WorkHorsemen Battle Top Flight, More

May 30, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH TV 5-30-24 Image Credit: ROH

The latest episode of ROH TV saw Top Flight take on The WorkHorsemen, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* ROH Women’s Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena def. Viva Van
* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom def. Nick Comoroto & Jacoby
* Serpentico def. Brady Roberts
* Marina Shafir was interviewed and said that she couldn’t be stopped, and that it gets worse when you do not deal with a problem.
* Red Velvet def. Kel. Billie Starkz attacked Velvet after the match and stomped her down, then slammed her head into the ROH Women’s Television Title.
* Zak Knight def. Sebastian Wolfe
* Lee Johnson def. Aaron Solo & Action Andretti
* Premier Athletes def. Bollywood Boyz. Premier Athletes attacked The Bollywood Boyz after the match, with The Infantry making the save.
* A video package played hyping Dalton Castle vs. Kyle Fletcher for next week.
* Top Flight def. The WorkHorsemen

https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1796320937765462207

https://x.com/ringofhonor/status/1796329494149734503

More Trending Stories

article topics :

ROH TV, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading