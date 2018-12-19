Various News: ROH Wants to Use Will Ospreay a Lot in 2019, Something Else to Wrestle With Update, Capitol Wrestling Airing on GWN

– ROH has interest in using Will Ospreay as much as he is available next year. His priority is New Japan Pro Wrestling, but many expect him to work the Madison Square Garden event in April. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– There are plans to bring back the Something Else to Wrestle With show with Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson to the WWE Network next year, with a few tweaks. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– According to Wrestling Inc, Capitol Wrestling announced it will be partnering up with Anthem Sports & Entertainment as the promotion will join the Global Wrestling Network to feature its 89+ episode archive on the streaming service.